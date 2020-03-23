Kailyn Lowry Shares First Look At Her Bare Baby Bump

Kailyn Lowry will have to wait a few more months before she meets her brand-new addition -- but for now, the Teen Mom 2 cast member is offering a glimpse of her growing bare belly.

Kail first revealed last month that her fourth child is coming soon; at the time, she was 16 weeks into her pregnancy. Unfortunately, Kail -- who is mom to Isaac, Lincoln and Lux -- has suffered from "nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy" but revealed that she was "starting to feel a bit better" and remained optimistic it would "stay this way."

Before Kail knows it, she will meet her son (FOUR BOYS!) -- and the boys will be meeting their brother! Stay with MTV News for more pregnancy updates and Teen Mom 2 info!