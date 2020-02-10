Kailyn Lowry Reveals Sex Of Fourth Child

Kailyn Lowry proclaimed that she was a "mother of boys" shortly after welcoming her third son Lux. And now, that title will remain the same because the Teen Mom 2 cast member is expecting her fourth boy!

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Kail told Us Weekly, who was first to report the news. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

She also shared the Instagram image below from the reveal event and added she "already knew" she would was having another little fella.

Kail revealed earlier this month that baby #4 was "coming soon" -- and at the time, she was "almost 16 weeks." Unfortunately, Kail was experiencing nausea, morning sickness and "absolutely no energy" during the early days of her pregnancy, but her symptoms were improving at the time of the announcement.

Stay with MTV News as Kail gets ready to welcome her fourth peanut and for Teen Mom 2 updates!