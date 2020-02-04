Kailyn Lowry Expecting Fourth Child

Kailyn Lowry will soon have the most Teen Mom 2 (and Teen Mom OG) children: Isaac, Lincoln and Lux's mom is pregnant with her fourth child!

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Kail shared in the Instagram photo above which features her three kiddos (and Lux holding the sonogram). "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

This MTV munchkin will join the ten-year-old, six-year-old and two-year-old. Kail's firstborn Isaac made his grand debut during 16 and Pregnant back in 2010 during the series' Season 2, and Lincoln was born in 2013 on TM2 (remember when Isaac marveled at the newborn's hair?). Fast-forward to 2017 and Lux's arrival -- with two proud big bros in tow.

"Give him a kiss!" Kail told Issac and Lincoln when they first bonded with their baby brother -- and they happily obliged.

Will Kail remain a "mother of boys"? Or will she have her very own mini-me? Give your predictions -- and well wishes! -- and stay with MTV News for pregnancy updates as well as Teen Mom 2 info.