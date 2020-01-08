Billie Eilish, Lizzo, And More Will Make The Grammys Stage Their Own

Getty Images

With the 62nd Grammy Awards around the corner, more of the show is being revealed outside of handing out awards shaped like gilded gramophones. The event's performers are being revealed and who's been announced so far is sure to knock your socks off. Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani are all set to take the stage.

Lizzo and Eilish are both nominated for 14 Grammys collectively. Eilish's "Bad Guy" and Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" are both nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, so there's a bit of competition between the two moment-defining artists who will be making their performance debuts. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani also revealed themselves that they're set to take the stage as well for a joint performance that'll defy expectations. With the inclusion of legendary rock band Aerosmith, all the ingredients have been put in place to make this year's show one hell of a way to start the decade.

The 62 Grammy Awards are set to take place on January 26th. In November, the lengthy list of nominations was released and made it clear that Eilish, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X are this year's MVPs. Alicia Keys is set to host the event, so make sure to tune in and see how everything unfolds.

Check out Billie's announcement of her performance up above.