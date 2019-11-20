Lizzo, Billie Eilish, And Lil Nas X Rule The 2020 Grammy Noms

(Taylor Hill/Getty Images)/(Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Bauer Media )/(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA)

There’s a little something for everyone

If your jaw didn't drop to the floor, did we see the same Grammy nominations?

The Recording Academy revealed its massive list of nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards on Wednesday (November 20). This year, it looks like Lizzo and Billie Eilish are in high demand. It makes sense though, since both singers have been absolutely everywhere this year. If you hear the term "DNA Test," there's a huge chance that, if you're not in a scientific field, it's in reference to her now multiple Grammy-nominated breakout single "Truth Hurts." It scored nods for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and Lizzo herself is the year's most-nominated artist with eight nods. Eilish's "Bad Guy," meanwhile, is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, with Eilish herself up for six in total. And there's more.

After a whirlwind year of massive success, Lil Nas X securing a nomination for Best New Artist feels like the perfect storybook climax. Going from "Old Town Road" being kicked off country charts to being remixed with Billy Ray Cyrus (now nominated for Record of the Year) and becoming a Best New Artist nominee, it's clear that Lil Nas X is an undeniable force. Like Eilish, he has six noms to boast for himself, too.

This extremely wide-open field of nominees makes for an interesting period of speculation as we await the actual show, which takes place in January. Will Beyonce's "Spirit" overcome Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" or Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down?" Can 21 Savage's I Am > I Was snatch victory from rising rapper YBN Cordae, who's secured a Grammy nomination for his debut album? We'll find out in a few months.

Check out the list of nominees below (see the full list here) and make sure to tune in to the show on January 26.

Record Of The Year

Bon Iver: "Hey, Ma"

Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande: "7 Rings"

H.E.R.: "Hard Place"

Khalid: "Talk"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone ft. Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

Album Of The Year

Bon Iver: i,i

Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell

Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande: Thank U, Next

H.E.R.: I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X: 7

Lizzo: Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride

Song Of The Year

Lady Gaga: "Always Remember Us This Way"

Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"

Tanya Tucker: "Bring My Flowers Now"

H.E.R.: "Hard Place"

Taylor Swift: "Lover"

Lana Del Rey: "Norman Fucking Rockwell"

Lewis Capaldi: "Someone You Loved"

Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyonce: "Spirit"

Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande: "7 Rings"

Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"

Taylor Swift: "You Need To Calm Down"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande & Social House: "Boyfriend"

Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: "Señorita"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyoncé: The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande: Thank U, Next

Ed Sheeran: No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift: Lover

Best Alternative Music Album

Big Thief:

James Blake: Assume Form

Bon Iver: i,i

Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride

Thom Yorke: ANIMA/em>

Best R & B Performance

Daniel Caesar and Brandy: "Love Again"

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller: "Could Have Been"

Lizzo ft. Gucci Mane: "Exactly How I Feel"

Lucky Dae: "Roll Some Mo"

Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000: "Come Home"

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller: "Could've Been"

Emily King: "Look At Me Now"

Chris Brown ft. Drake: "No Guidance"

Lucky Daye: "Roll Some Mo"

PJ Morton ft. JoJo: "Say So"

Best R&B Album

BJ The Chicago Kid: 1123

Lucky Daye: Painted

Ella Mai: Ella Mai

PJ Morton: Paul

Anderson .Paak: Ventura

Best Rap Performance

J. Cole: "Middle Child"

DaBaby: "Suge"

Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy: "Down Bad"

Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy: "Racks In The Middle"

Offset ft. Cardi B: "Clout"

Best Rap/Sung Performance

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend: "Higher"

Lil Baby & Gunna: "Drip Too Hard"

Lil Nas X: "Panini"

Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch: "Ballin"

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott: "The London"

Best Rap Song

YBN Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper: "Bad Idea"

Rick Ross ft. Drake: "Gold Roses"

21 Savage ft. J. Cole: "A Lot"

Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy: "Racks In The Middle"

DaBaby: "Suge"

Best Rap Album

Dreamville: Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Meek Mill: Championships

21 Savage: I Am > I Was

Tyler the Creator: Igor

YBN Cordae: The Lost Boy

Best Country Song

Tanya Tucker: "Bring My Flowers Now"

Ashley McBryde: "Girl Goin' Nowhere"

Miranda Lambert: "It All Comes Out In The Wash"

Eric Church: "Some Of It"

Dan + Shay: "Speechless"