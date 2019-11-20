Lizzo, Billie Eilish, And Lil Nas X Rule The 2020 Grammy Noms

If your jaw didn't drop to the floor, did we see the same Grammy nominations?
The Recording Academy revealed its massive list of nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards on Wednesday (November 20). This year, it looks like Lizzo and Billie Eilish are in high demand. It makes sense though, since both singers have been absolutely everywhere this year. If you hear the term "DNA Test," there's a huge chance that, if you're not in a scientific field, it's in reference to her now multiple Grammy-nominated breakout single "Truth Hurts." It scored nods for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and Lizzo herself is the year's most-nominated artist with eight nods. Eilish's "Bad Guy," meanwhile, is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, with Eilish herself up for six in total. And there's more.
After a whirlwind year of massive success, Lil Nas X securing a nomination for Best New Artist feels like the perfect storybook climax. Going from "Old Town Road" being kicked off country charts to being remixed with Billy Ray Cyrus (now nominated for Record of the Year) and becoming a Best New Artist nominee, it's clear that Lil Nas X is an undeniable force. Like Eilish, he has six noms to boast for himself, too.
This extremely wide-open field of nominees makes for an interesting period of speculation as we await the actual show, which takes place in January. Will Beyonce's "Spirit" overcome Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" or Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down?" Can 21 Savage's I Am > I Was snatch victory from rising rapper YBN Cordae, who's secured a Grammy nomination for his debut album? We'll find out in a few months.
Check out the list of nominees below (see the full list here) and make sure to tune in to the show on January 26.
Record Of The Year
Bon Iver: "Hey, Ma"
Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande: "7 Rings"
H.E.R.: "Hard Place"
Khalid: "Talk"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"
Post Malone ft. Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
Album Of The Year
Bon Iver: i,i
Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande: Thank U, Next
H.E.R.: I Used To Know Her
Lil Nas X: 7
Lizzo: Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride
Song Of The Year
Lady Gaga: "Always Remember Us This Way"
Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"
Tanya Tucker: "Bring My Flowers Now"
H.E.R.: "Hard Place"
Taylor Swift: "Lover"
Lana Del Rey: "Norman Fucking Rockwell"
Lewis Capaldi: "Someone You Loved"
Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyonce: "Spirit"
Billie Eilish: "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande: "7 Rings"
Lizzo: "Truth Hurts"
Taylor Swift: "You Need To Calm Down"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande & Social House: "Boyfriend"
Jonas Brothers: "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: "Señorita"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Beyoncé: The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande: Thank U, Next
Ed Sheeran: No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift: Lover
Best Alternative Music Album
Big Thief:
James Blake: Assume Form
Bon Iver: i,i
Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride
Thom Yorke: ANIMA/em>
Best R & B Performance
Daniel Caesar and Brandy: "Love Again"
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller: "Could Have Been"
Lizzo ft. Gucci Mane: "Exactly How I Feel"
Lucky Dae: "Roll Some Mo"
Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000: "Come Home"
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller: "Could've Been"
Emily King: "Look At Me Now"
Chris Brown ft. Drake: "No Guidance"
Lucky Daye: "Roll Some Mo"
PJ Morton ft. JoJo: "Say So"
Best R&B Album
BJ The Chicago Kid: 1123
Lucky Daye: Painted
Ella Mai: Ella Mai
PJ Morton: Paul
Anderson .Paak: Ventura
Best Rap Performance
J. Cole: "Middle Child"
DaBaby: "Suge"
Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy: "Down Bad"
Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy: "Racks In The Middle"
Offset ft. Cardi B: "Clout"
Best Rap/Sung Performance
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend: "Higher"
Lil Baby & Gunna: "Drip Too Hard"
Lil Nas X: "Panini"
Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch: "Ballin"
Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott: "The London"
Best Rap Song
YBN Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper: "Bad Idea"
Rick Ross ft. Drake: "Gold Roses"
21 Savage ft. J. Cole: "A Lot"
Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy: "Racks In The Middle"
DaBaby: "Suge"
Best Rap Album
Dreamville: Revenge of the Dreamers 3
Meek Mill: Championships
21 Savage: I Am > I Was
Tyler the Creator: Igor
YBN Cordae: The Lost Boy
Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker: "Bring My Flowers Now"
Ashley McBryde: "Girl Goin' Nowhere"
Miranda Lambert: "It All Comes Out In The Wash"
Eric Church: "Some Of It"
Dan + Shay: "Speechless"