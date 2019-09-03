It's Official: Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' Is 100% That No. 1 Hit

(Arik McArthur/WireImage)

Lizzo took the Billboard Hot 100 test and it 100% confirmed that she's got a hit with "Truth Hurts." It's just been revealed that her epic self-love anthem has peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. The flute-slinging chanteuse is officially at the top of the game now.

"Truth Hurts" has spent 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune came out in 2017 and was something of a sleeper hit until this year when Lizzo released her smashing set of tracks "Juice" and "Cuz I Love You" and helped light a massive spark. "Truth Hurts" also found its way into the Netflix rom-com Someone Great earlier this year, where it soundtracked a pivotal scene.

To see her song resurface like this and climb the charts has to be an epic feeling, especially since it's reached the same heights as other recent number-ones like "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish and the record-breaking "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lizzo absolutely smashed the 2019 VMAs to smithereens with her performance that featured both "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell" (as well as a show-stopping inflatable ass). She dropped her third studio album Cuz I Love You in April.