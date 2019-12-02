Dua Lipa’s Disco Era Starts In 2020 With Future Nostalgia

(Image Group LA via Getty Images)

Next year, Dua Lipa's sophomore album is set to spark off the decade with a fierce jolt of electric pop. The singer has revealed that her new LP, named Future Nostalgia (which sounds like an awesome way to talk about the present), will drop in 2020. She's christened her reveal with dates for a massive European tour that will kick off on April 26 in Spain and wrap up in Ireland on June 19.

We should have known that Lipa was planning to give fans a kickass start to a new year, and decade, based on the fact that she released a new single, "Don't Start Now," on Halloween. The upbeat disco dance anthem evolves her sound so much that it just had to be the beginning of a new era.

Lipa released her self-titled debut studio album in 2017. Earlier this year, she took home the Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording ("Electricity")

Check out Lipa's European tour dates for her forthcoming LP up above.