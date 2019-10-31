Dua Lipa, Disco Queen, Launches Her New Era With 'Don't Start Now'

YouTube

New era, new rules, new sound! After more than a week of building hype and sharing teasers, Dua Lipa has officially released "Don't Start Now," the lead single from her upcoming second album.

As those teasers indicated, the new song is an upbeat disco stomper in the vein of "Electricity," Lipa's Grammy-winning collaboration with Mark Ronson and Diplo. Over a grooving beat, the 24-year-old sends a "thank u, next"-style message to her ex, asserting, "I'm all good already / So moved on, it's scary." The hook is where she really hits her stride; you can practically envision her strutting as she belts, "Don't show up! / Don't come out! / Don't start caring about me now."

Lipa dropped "Don't Start Now" on Thursday (October 31) alongside a clip that doubles as the "official video trailer" — the first 30 seconds include footage from the official vid, which arrives on Friday.

In a statement hyping up her fresh release, Lipa said, "I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another. Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made 'New Rules' with."

Lipa's upcoming second album follows her 2017 self-titled debut, which catapulted her to superstardom on the back of her global smash "New Rules." The Brit pop star signaled the start of her new era by wiping her Instagram account last week and posting snippets of "Don't Start Now" alongside footage of her wearing a neon bodysuit.

Next up, Lipa will perform at this weekend's MTV EMA, where you can bet "Don't Start Now" will get an absolutely electric live debut. See her performance when the show airs on Sunday (November 3).