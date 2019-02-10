Getty Images

You Have To See Dua Lipa Freak Out at Winning Her Very First Grammy

A Grammy Award is a lifetime dream for any singer, and there's nothing quite like the moment it happens. Though there are soooo many gramophones to give out that the Recording Academy often shells out many trophies before the actual awards show goes down, that didn't stop the moment Dua Lipa earned her first win from immediately going down in Instagram history. Watch her reaction to winning Best Dance Recording for "Electricity," her song with Silk City and Mark Ronson, and try not to scream in solidarity:

"Electricity" is in some sweet company: Past winners of the Grammy for Best Dance Recording include Justin Timberlake's "SexyBack," Britney Spears' "Toxic," Rihanna's "Only Girl in the World," and Lady Gaga's "Poker Face".

And her night's not over: The rising star is also up for one of the most historic honors in music: Best New Artist, which Alessia Cara took home last year. It's a crowded field, with this year's noms including Bebe Rexha, Jorja Smith, Luke Combs, Chloe x Halle, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., and Margo Price — but already having a Grammy heading into a star-studded evening is pretty sweet.