Dua Lipa Sends A Motivational Message During Her Grammy Speech: 'I Believe In You'

Getty Images

With her Best New Artist win, she's officially two for two at the Grammys

Dua Lipa is officially two for two at the Grammys!

During the awards show on Sunday night (February 10), the 23-year-old was crowned Best New Artist, reigning supreme in a stacked category that also included H.E.R., Jorja Smith, Margo Price, Chloe x Halle, Luke Combs, Bebe Rexha, and Greta Van Fleet. After accepting the trophy from last year's Best New Artist victor, Alessia Cara, Lipa fought back tears while thanking her fans, "who have allowed me to be the best version of myself."

Lipa — who admitted she was "nervous and excited and grateful" to accept the honor — also acknowledged how cool it was to be nominated alongside so many stellar female artists. "I guess this year we've really stepped up," she observed, referring to last year's infamously ignorant "step up" comment about women in music.

The "New Rules" hitmaker ended her speech on a motivational note, preaching, "For anyone that hasn't realized how special they are to have a different story, a different background, a name that honors their roots, because they just want to be normal, whatever the hell that means … never let that get in the way of you and your dreams because you deserve it. I'm proof that you can do whatever you put your mind to. I believe in you."

Just minutes before accepting the award, Lipa shared the stage with St. Vincent, performing a medley of Vincent's "MASSEDUCATION" and Lipa's own "One Kiss." The former shredded on guitar, the latter danced around seductively, and their matching haircuts were, naturally, on point.

Lipa's other Grammy win — to which she had the cutest reaction ever — came during the pre-show, when her collaboration with Silk City (Diplo and Mark Ronson) won Best Dance Recording for "Electricity." And thus, Lipa officially has a Grammy winning streak to her name!