Looking For More Riverdale? Meet Your Latest TV Obsessions

Katy Keene

Riverdale fans will love: More of your favorite Archie Comics characters; Josie McCoy; music industry drama; teens figuring out who they are; romance

What's it about? If it's more Riverdale you want, Katy Keene is exactly what you're looking for. From the mind of Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Katy Keene follows a young woman (played by Lucy Hale) who makes her way to New York City in a bid to make her fashion dreams come true. But as she soon finds out, there's a lot more to designing clothes and making a way for yourself than just moving to the big city.

But Katy won't be going at it alone; she'll be joined by a few other famous faces from the pages of Archie Comics, including Riverdale's own Josie McCoy. Ashleigh Murray will reprise her role as the feisty Pussycat; it looks like Josie followed her dreams of superstardom to the Big Apple, just like she always said she would.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Cabot (Camille Hyde) is probably going to try and sabotage Katy and Josie at every turn. Luckily, her twin brother Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) is there to play nice and help Josie get her foot in the door of the music business. This is a show for dreamers — and for Riverdale fans looking for a show about 20-somethings instead of teens.

Where to watch: Katy Keene hasn't premiered yet, but when it debuts in the near future (in 2020) you can watch it on the CW and on CW app.