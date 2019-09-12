First Trailer Looking For Alaska Reminds Us To Get The Tissues Ready

Hulu

It's angst season again. Get ready for a whole new crop of melodrama with Looking for Alaska, Hulu's latest limited series that's just debuted its first official trailer.

Based on John Green's 2005 debut novel of the same name, the series will follow Miles "Pudge" Halter (Charlie Plummer), a teen who's obsessed with reading the final sentences of books (famous last words, as it were). He's on the search for his "great perhaps" when he leaves his Florida high school and begins attending boarding school.

While there, he meets Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), a teenage girl with her share of troubles. Following a tragedy that occurs not long after his big move, Miles must deal with things in his own way and move on, a challenge that proves monumental for him in particular, especially while deep into his search for meaning. Things are difficult, and it seems that things are getting even harder as the days wear on.

Looking for Alaska is set to premiere as an eight-episode limited series on Hulu on Friday, October 18. Though we had a pretty awesome preview already of what the show might offer in the form of a few set photos previously, the full trailer is giving us life. That's luckily not too far off but if you're feeling like it's difficult to wait, you might want to pick up the book and thumb through it in preparation. So far, it looks like the stories won't be diverging much, if at all.

If you haven't read the book, however, just know that you're going to inevitably be in for some heartbreaking developments about midway through the show. We don't want to spoil anything for you, as you probably already expect things like that from anything John Green has written, but just looking out for you! Go ahead and stock up on those Kleenexes.