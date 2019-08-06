New Look At Katy Keene Paints A Candy-Coated Tale About Finding Yourself In New York City

The CW

Anything is possible if you believe in yourself – and if you're Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), a fledgling New York City fashion designer with big dreams.

Katy follows in her seamstress mother's footsteps, who inspired her throughout her entire life to make her own stylish clothes so she could stand out from the crowd. This talented twenty-something is is just trying to follow her bliss in our latest look at The CW's new Riverdale spin-off, and it looks like it's going to be a heartfelt (sometimes bumpy) ride for our titular character.

There's going to be a lot our young cast will have to go through to see their wildest dreams become reality, but it's going to be one hell of a ride to get there. Katy Keene is set to revolve around four Archie Comics characters: K

We've previously heard it being billed as a "musical dramedy" that will follow Katy — a future "fashion legend" — as she and her talented friends try to "make it" in the Big Apple. Her entourage includes performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp) and socialite Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), both with their own unique aspirations.

Ashleigh Murray will reprise her role as Josie McCoy as part of the main cast and on-screen band Josie and the Pussycats, who Alexandra Cabot (Camille Hyde) is probably going to try and sabotage at every turn. Luckily, her twin brother Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) is there to try to turn things around for her and potentially get her foot in the door in the music business.

Unfortunately, there's still no premiere date set for the first episode, as this new trailer ends swiftly with a "coming soon" tease that may as well have said 2020. Hopefully, since we're getting this expanded look, that means the first episode is just around the corner.