Charli XCX And Christine And The Queens Were Malfunctioning, Dancing Androids On Fallon

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)/(Kieran Frost/Redferns)

Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night and gave one hell of a performance of their recent collaboration, "Gone." On a stage decked out in furniture and ropes, they took styles of dance that you may be familiar with and took them into warped new dimensions. It was an experience, to say the least.

Their collaborative performance was dark and brooding as they reclined on mysterious rope-covered furniture and wore all black. Charli's hypnotizing body rolls and pops distracted until Christine emerged from a chair off-screen, snapping with quick movements. They were two gothic, malfunctioning androids charged with giving a hellish performance of their human avatar's magnificent new hit. At the end, they hopped on the rope-covered bed and screamed the song fiercely into each other's face. Then the lights flashed and Charli and Christine dipped into their bags of eclectic dancing skills – Charli's zombified twerking and Christine's mummy-like movements –and they closed out the performance as wild and zany as only they could have.

"Gone" appears on Charli XCX's recently released self-titled album that dropped on September 13. The LP also features other singles like "1999" with Troye Sivan, "Blame It On Your Love" with Lizzo, and "Warm," with HAIM.

Watch Charli and Christine's weirdly groovy performance up above.