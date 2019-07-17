Charli XCX's 'Gone' Video Has It All: Rain, Fire, Bondage, And Christine And The Queens

YouTube

The latest taste of Charli XCX's third album, Charli, is here and it's an absolute banger. "Gone," featuring Christine and the Queens (or just Chris, as she's been going by lately), arrived alongside a strapping video on Wednesday (July 17) that features the two artists bound to opposite ends of a car. They eventually break free, furiously dancing it out as a fire rages around them and a rain machine drenches their bodies.

As for the song itself, Charli sets the anxiety-ridden scene on the first verse, admitting she's "caught up by my insecurities." That's echoed by Chris, who's "scared and confused" by other people's judgments of her and vents, "I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people / How they're making me feel lately / They're making me weird baby, lately." What really brings "Gone" to another level, though, is the monstrous, bass-heavy outro, which is a solid minute of distorted vocals, trippy synths, and steely drum fills. It all makes way for Chris and Charli's final, liberating declaration: "I'm already gone, baby."

A day before the release of "Gone," Charli talked up the track on Instagram, writing, "This song is about those situations where you are surrounded by loads of people but feel so isolated and alone. I feel like that a lot of the time in social situations. I never know what to do with myself, I feel so insecure and out of place and lost. ... This song is about breaking down but it's also about breaking free. It feels like one big external scream."

She continued, "Both this song and video are a huge release of energy for me. When I hear it and when I dance to it I feel truly euphoric and alive, like I'm pushing out all the bad feelings from my brain. It's like I'm channeling all my anger and frustration (and sometimes sadness) into dancing it all away."

"Gone" is the latest promising taste of Charli, which arrives on September 13 and also includes the Troye Sivan-featuring "1999" and the Lizzo-assisted "Blame It On Your Love." On top of those, the album also features collaborations with Haim, CupcakKe, Sky Ferreira, Big Freedia, Clairo, and more. Pop is saved!