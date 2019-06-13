Charli XCX And Lizzo Celebrate 'Otherwordly' Love In Their Striking New Video

YouTube

Look alive, Charli's Angels! Charli XCX is keeping fans fed and happy on this fine Thursday (June 13) with a deluge of exciting news. First, she revealed the cover and star-studded tracklist for her eponymous third album, which arrives on September 13. Then, she announced a slew of tour dates to follow. And now, the benevolent pop star has delivered the video for "Blame It On Your Love," her recently released collaboration with Lizzo.

The video — which was filmed in New York and directed by Bradley & Pablo — celebrates love in its many wild forms. That's illustrated by some fascinating body modifications (there are a lot elvish ears on display) and a proclamation from Charli herself that "modern love, to me, is limitless." A press release for the vid elaborates on that concept: "It embraces the imperfection and otherworldly, an undeniable tribute to a love with no boundaries."

Plus, there's a sparkly, sizzling cameo from the always-fabulous Lizzo, so what's not to love?!

Charli marks the pop star's first album in five years, and features 15 songs and 14 features from the likes of HAIM, Troye Sivan, Big Freedia, and Sky Ferreira. Speaking about the project on Instagram, she wrote, "This album is my most personal, which is why I decided to call it by my name. I've put as many of my emotions, my thoughts, my feelings and my experiences with relationships into these 15 songs and I am so proud of them." See the full tracklist and cover art here.