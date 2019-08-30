Hear HAIM Plunge Into Charli XCX's Electro-Pop Universe On 'Warm'

Atlantic Records

What happens when Charli XCX invites HAIM to her avant-garde electro-pop world? You get a track like "Warm," which seamlessly fuses the band's sunny harmonies and the pop star's brash production.

As with most Charli joints, "Warm" is a total sonic adventure, enveloping her and HAIM's warped vocals in a fog of heavy bass and whirring, twinkling synths. At times, they sound like they're underwater; at others, it's like they're whispering in your ear. The effect is dizzying, and it only amplifies the track's urgency, as Charli and the "Summer Girl" trio cooly convince their partner to "fall in love, risk it all."

"You gotta tell me the reason / Why we can't fall in love / You gotta tell me the reason / Why you won't open up," they repeat on the chorus, insisting they're ready to "jump in the deep end" of love (they're far from the shallow now!).

"Warm" is the fourth mouth-watering taste of Charli's upcoming, eponymous third album. She got the party started with Troye Sivan on "1999," then delivered "Blame It on Your Love" with Lizzo, "Gone" with Christine and the Queens, and "Cross You Out" with Sky Ferreira. The rest of the album comprises even more collaborations, with CupcakKe, Clairo, Brooke Candy, Yaeji, and Big Freedia all lending features. Charli arrives on September 13, five long years since the arrival of Sucker. We're ready!