Megan Thee Stallion Made A Case For An Entire Hot Girl Year On Fallon

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion brought the scorching heat of Hot Girl Summer to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (September 12) when she performed her hit collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer," and "Cash Shit," with DaBaby. With the help of Ty Dolla $ign, DaBaby, and an enormous computer screen, Megan transitioned her season to the fall successfully. No matter how cold it gets, it's still going to be a Hot Girl Summer.

Megan and Ty took the stage first for a brief introductory show before sealing it shut to move onto "Cash Shit" and perform the latter number in its entirety. DaBaby made a surprise appearance by literally sliding across the stage on his butt while the sounds of babies crying emanated from the speakers. Behind them, fires raged on a giant computer screen behind them showing the kinds of things you can buy with big cash–diamonds and colorful, most likely expensive, cowboy hats.

Megan Thee Stallion recently appeared in the video for Maxo Kream's "She Live" where she had her own dating show. Last month, she ripped the red carpet at the 2019 VMAs and gave an explosive performance at the pre-show.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion and friends bring the heat to Fallon up above.