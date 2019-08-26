Megan Thee Stallion's Army Fatigues Demanded Attention At The VMA Pre-Show

(John Shearer/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion’s impervious knees were the star of the 2019 VMA Pre Show. Twisting and dropping, slipping and sliding, without so much as a wince from the performer, her popping patellas carried her performances of 'Big Ole Freak, 'Hot Girl Summer,' and 'Cash Shit' to absurd new heights that most can only dream of.

Megan hit the stage in a unique riff on an Army sergeant's uniform, except instead of slacks, her legs cut through her fishnets. Her backup dancers behind her adorned camouflaged fatigues as they bounced around to the tune's steamy energy. If you’ve ever watched a video of extreme parkour on YouTube, you know how it feels to gasp in horror at each carefree jump from building to building, knowing that the slightest misstep can spell doom for the excited athletes eager to test the limits of their bodies. That same feeling arises from watching Megan bounce up and down, propelled by her knees and their caps as with each full rotation, the hype raised one full level. Afterward, Megan gave a brief shoutout to her home city of Houston, TX.

She then launched into "Hot Girl Summer," strolling from one stage to the next before heading into "Cash Shit" where she used her dancers briefly as seats for the energetic performance. She captivated the audience with her stellar breath control and knee power as she didn't buckle once.

Also at the pre-show, Ava Max and CNCO captivated the crowds. Max wore an insane silver ensemble, decorated with chains and belted out "Sweet But Psycho" with wide, unhinged eyes. CNCO followed her with a performance of "De Cero" with a smooth dance routine and reflective outfits that could stop even New York City’s traffic dead in its tracks. Together, the trio of listed performers gave the award show an epic introduction.

