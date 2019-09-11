Megan Thee Stallion And Maxo Kream Struggle To Make Dating Decisions In 'She Live'

YouTube/Maxo Kream

Maxo Kream and Megan Thee Stallion have released a romantic new video for "She Live" that's equally about love and competition. It's a throwback to VH1's classic dating shows like Flavor of Love that featured people trying to win the attention of celebrities through dates, arguments, and hilarious adventures. The two rappers even parody the extended scenes that played during these shows' credits in a perfect recreation.

Dating shows used to be all the rage in the mid-to-late 2000s. Who could forget Flavor Flav's hilarious antics as he searched for true romance on his own show or breakout star Tiffany Pollard's dominating personality on follow-up series I Love New York? These VH1 romantic competitions, along with Bret Michaels's Rock of Love and For the Love of Ray J, helped shape pop culture towards the end of the decade, offering glimpses of the hilarity and chaos that comes with competing for an entertainer's love.

In 2019, both Megan Thee Stallion and Maxo Kream would have no problem having scores of potential partners lining up to compete for their love. In their new video for "She Live," the pair do just that. Maxo has a diverse cast of women ready to compete for his love, and Megan has a cast of men that can't stop drooling throughout the video. There are a few arguments, some valuable poolside time and some driving the boat (courtesy of Megan, of course) that bring the same highly charged atmosphere.

"She Live" appears on Maxo Kream's recently released album Brandon Banks. Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Maxo Kream's romantic competition in "She Live" up above.