Megan Thee Stallion Closes Out 'Hot Girl Summer' With A Superstar Pool Party Video

YouTube/Megan Thee Stallion

So what if it's September? So what if the first official day of fall is only about three weeks away? It's still summer until further notice, specifically Megan Thee Stallion's kind of summer. And for this special time of year, Megan, Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign, released the epic anthem, "Hot Girl Summer" as the official tune of the times. On Tuesday (September 3), they released the video for the song that's the ultimate celebration of the moment as well as the official result of the summer's ongoing competition between the Hot Girls and Hot Boys. Who won?

The video starts off with a woman who's a tad down in the dumps. This is until she gets a text inviting her to the official Hot Girl Summer pool party where all of the Hot Girls will be in attendance. We whisk away to the celebration where everyone's having the time of their lives, including Megan, Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign, who just looks happy to have gotten the invite.

French Montana, Rico Nasty, and Juicy J (who produced the song) are all there enjoying the festivities. La La Anthony pops up at the bash with a microphone for a news segment where she announces the result of the summer's tournament: THE HOT GIRLS HAVE WON! And just like that, the celebration continues.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion ripped the red carpet and the stage for a performance at the 2019 VMA pre-show. Earlier in August, she performed at Drake's OVO Fest in Toronto along with Cardi B, Rick Ross, and more.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign have the ultimate pool bash in "Hot Girl Summer" up above.