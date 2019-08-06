(Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)/(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)/(PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Drake's 2019 OVO Festival was a firestorm of energy, as usual, when he performed his set Monday (August 5) on the second night. The first night was for nostalgic purposes only when B2K, Ying Yang Twins, Mario, and more took the stage. The second, though, was all about the realm of today: Drake pulled out all the stops with surprise appearances from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more for a legendary night in The 6.

There were so many guests at the final set of the Toronto fest that it's hard to keep track of them. While Cardi and Megan's performances were nearly hot enough to melt the metal holding the platform together, the temperature rose further after Megan's magnetic performances of "Big Ole Freak" and "Cash Shit," which featured a surprise appearance from DaBaby.

When it was Cardi's turn to take the stage, Drake played coy, giving a warm intro that teased a mystery guest. "It's only right that I exit the stage and leave you in the company of grace and greatness. Enjoy," he said as he walked off, moments before Cardi's chants of "Press" in all caps blared through the speakers. When she took the stage, she flung her shoes off to get comfortable before leading the sonic charge through a few of her biggest hits.

In addition to Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, YG, Tyga, Gucci Mane, Offset, and more took the fabled stage. Drake was clearly enjoying the epic night. His stage design featured a replica of the Toronto Raptors's NBA Championship trophy and he had fireworks exploding into the night sky. Drake himself belted out some of his most bombastic tunes, even throwing things back to the beginning of his career with a performance of his 2010 song "Over."

Watch Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more take the stage at OVO Fest up above.