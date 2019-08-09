Megan Thee Stallion Turns Her 'Hot Girl Summer' Lifestyle Into A Banger With Nicki Minaj And Ty Dolla $ign

Getty Images

Hot girls, rejoice: the soundtrack to the rest of your summer is here.

Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" arrived on Friday (August 9) after a week-long delay that she promised would be "worth the wait." To absolutely no one's surprise, she was completely right — Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign join her on the soon-to-be smash, the name of which has become an inescapable catchphrase, captioning thirst-inducing selfies the world over and providing a mantra for people's no-fucks-given summer fun.

The song itself takes those self-empowerment vibes to hype levels, with the Houston rapper firing off instant quotables like, "Should I take your love? Should I take that dick?" Nicki comes through with an equally sizzling verse, and the ever-reliable Ty handles the hook, singing, "Hot girl summer so you know she got it lit."

Speaking to The Root about the "hot girl summer" lifestyle, Megan explained, "It's about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody gotta say about it."

"Hot Girl Summer" is Megan's first solo release since her debut full-length, Fever. She also lent a buzzy feature Chance The Rapper's album The Big Day, and joined Drake onstage at OVO Festival last weekend. Get into the new track in the video above, and enjoy the animated cover art, which features Megan and Nicki straddling a Hennessy bottle while surrounded by flames. As one does.