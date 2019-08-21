Spider-Man Is Leaving The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Sony Pictures

It seems as though Spider-Man as a character may be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving Tom Holland's role as the character up in the air.

The change will be an unfortunate side effect of the talks to extend the deal between Sony Pictures and Disney falling to the wayside. Deadline originally reported that Disney had been seeking a larger cut of the profits from Spider-Man movies, something Sony Pictures was unwilling to move on.

This has resulted in Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige being unable to produce new Spider-Man films as a byproduct of the new lack of a deal between the two studios, according to Deadline. Disney had previously asked that any future Spider-Man films be a 50/50 split, co-financed between both films, and Sony ended up turning this offer down, as well as other configurations on Disney's side.

Sony Pictures, having held the movie rights to Spidey for several years, was originally the only player in the game – before Marvel Studios became a studio all its own. After The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ended up performing less-than-admirably at the box office, Sony and Disney came together for a deal that would allow the two entities to share "custody" of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. This lead to Feige taking the lead producer role on subsequent films Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which landed Tom Holland in the iconic role. We also saw Spidey appearing in three more films in the MCU, including Avengers: Endgame, which fans were understandably pleased about.

"We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have [Feige] continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film," said Sony in a statement on Tuesday (August 20).

Now, the future of the next Spider-Man movie is seemingly up in the air, and fans haven't been taking the news well. Even Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the MCU, took to Twitter with a message for Sony.

"Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks," wrote Renner.

With fans upset by the news and a murky future ahead for one of Marvel's greatest heroes, we're left wondering what's next. Hopefully Holland will still be involved, after all – he's served us some amazing Spider-Man portrayals so far.