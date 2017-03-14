Tom Holland And Zendaya To Debut Exclusive Spider-Man: Homecoming Clip At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Getty Images

Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is web-slinging his way to Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7 for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards — and he's bringing Mary Jane Zendaya with him.

Fresh from dueling it out on Lip Sync Battle earlier that evening, Tom Holland and Zendaya will present an exclusive clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming live to fans from The Shrine. While we can't reveal what you'll see in the exclusive sneak peek, our Spidey senses tell us that a certain teenage web-slinger will most likely be involved.

Here's hoping we get a closer look at some cool new Spidey gadgets, like that spider drone, or at least an Iron Man cameo. We'll even take this faux Iron Man!

Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.