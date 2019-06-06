Spider-Man: Far From Home Images Reveal Peter's New All-Black Stealth Suit

Sony Pictures

A deluge of new screens straight from Spider-Man: Far From Home have hit the internet, and it's making the wait for the movie's official release even more difficult.

While we get new looks at villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and what will inevitably be some intriguing scenes featuring plenty of juicy character development, one of the most striking images features one of Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) awesome new costumes.

Here it is! Just look at Spidey's new all-black Stealth suit in all its glory. Even though it doesn't have any special capabilities, what it lacks in gadgets, it makes up for in style. This "back to basics" suit lets Peter tap into more of his spider-based powers, and in this it lets his unique abilities truly shine.

Sony Pictures

According to Far From Home executive producer Eric Carroll, the stealth suit's first iteration was determined to be "too cool" for Peter. Imagine what that suit could have looked like if this is the final version, then.

Sony Pictures

Of course, shots of "regular" Spidey in action are still pretty tasty to look at. What's going on with this explosion? We'll have to wait and see when the movie comes out, but it's probably related to Mysterio, getting up to no good. That's kind of his thing, after all.

Sony Pictures

What's this? Is it possible we could see Mysterio and Spider-Man teaming up somehow? Or are they going to remain enemies? It's hard to tell at this point, but perhaps they'll end up squaring off against a common enemy.

Sony Pictures

We'll have to revisit that, but it looks like Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and company have things under control elsewhere. We'd expect nothing less from Mr. Fury.

Sony Pictures

There's definitely some sneaky business going on in some of these photos. Here, we've got a nice look at Spidey's regular suit. It still looks pretty awesome, too, though it's nowhere near as slick as the all-black banger we saw earlier. But even if it's not nearly as badass as the Stealth version, it's still good to see some classy changes made to the hero's traditional garb.

Sony Pictures

But traveling with that suit must be a pain, especially when Peter's headed overseas. It looks like he may have a bit of trouble when it comes to getting through airport security, though. How do you explain the suit to a TSA agent?

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Far From Home will follow Peter Parker as he travels to Europe with his classmates on a school trip. There, he'll cross paths with Gyllenhaal as the Master of Illusion himself.

In terms of tone, it looks like it'll give us some much-needed levity after the difficult time many viewers had getting through Avengers: Endgame. Tom Holland's Peter Parker is endlessly entertaining, and seeing him take center stage again in his own solo flick is just what the doctor ordered after such an emotionally draining moment in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5.