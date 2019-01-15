Peter Parker Is Alive And Well In First Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer

Sony Pictures

Surprise! Spidey's alive and well — and just as horribly awkward around girls — in the first official trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, a film reportedly set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. (So, yeah, if you don't want to know anything about Peter Parker's post-snap life, maybe don't watch this one until after April.)

But if you are curious, then do we have the trailer for you. Honestly, Peter (Tom Holland) seems to be doing just fine after turning into dust in the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War. He's headed to Europe for a two-week summer trip with his friends, including his man in the chair/best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and the girl that he's obviously crushing on, MJ (Zendaya). It's essentially a PG version of EuroTrip set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also starring a bearded Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. Fun!

Oh, and Nick Fury shows up, hereby taking on the mantle of Peter's adult Avenger advisor/father figure because Tony Stark is curiously absent. Maybe he's dead! Or maybe that's just what the Sony/Marvel marketing departments want us to think.

Speaking of, it's seems a little odd that the trailer for Far From Home — Peter's fun, happy jaunt around Europe — would debut before Avengers: Endgame, the highly anticipated and very melodramatic conclusion to Marvel's 10-year superhero saga. Because let's not forget: In that timeline, Peter Parker is still very much dust. It's not that anyone really thought Marvel would permanently kill off Spider-Man, but it does take away from some of Endgame's emotional resonance.

That being said, Spidey is the mood-maker of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so if Phase 4 is kicking things off with a rollicking teenage Eurotrip, then we're all for it. Let's save the melodrama for the DC Universe, shall we?

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5.