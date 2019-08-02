Ariana Grande Shoots Lasers Out Of Her Boobs In 'Boyfriend' Video With Social House

Ariana Grande's latest release — roughly her millionth of the past year — is here, and it's definitely not what you were expecting. Unless, of course, you expected to see her shoot an arrow at another girl, then shoot heart-shaped lasers out of her boobs, then shoot her shot by fully making out with Social House's Mikey Foster.

After a solid week of archery-inspired teasers (Taylor Swift is shook!), Grande's collab with Social House, "Boyfriend," arrived at the stroke of midnight on Friday (August 2) alongside a Hannah Lux Davis-directed video. In it, Ari and Mikey declare themselves "train wrecks" while singing about a budding relationship that they don't actually want to define as a relationship. Their infatuation with one another makes them hilariously jealous and just a tad violent, if only in their imaginations. Ultimately, though, this story has a happy ending — except, perhaps, for Social House's Scootie, who becomes a third wheel after seeing Ariana and Mikey making out in a bathroom. Hit play below to see for yourself.

In a press release about the new song, Social House said, "We've always had so much fun working with Ariana, so we're really excited for this song to finally be out in the world and for our fans to hear it! We hope everyone loves it as much as we do."

Grande also talked up the new track in a tweet on Thursday, telling a fan, "i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know! people want to feel love but don't want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to."

She added, "we wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won't be enough for that person ... but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone."

Ultimately, "Boyfriend" sounds like a serious song-of-the-late-summer hit, but that's really no surprise considering Grande's track record with Social House. The production duo also worked on a handful of track's from Ari's thank u, next, and she returned the favor by lending her vocals to their gorgeous single "Haunt You" and taking them on the road as her openers on the Sweetener World Tour.

This new release, however, has shaped up to be more of a true collab between Grande and the duo, and it'll be interesting to see whether "Boyfriend" reaches the success of some of their other banner team-ups, like "thank u, next" and "7 rings." Could this be the track that finally topples "Old Town Road" from the top of the charts? Only time will tell, but it's nice to see Grande firmly on her grind. "Boyfriend" marks her first release since April's flex-heavy loosie "Monopoly" with BFF Victoria Monet, and in the meantime, she's continued touring, is curating the soundtrack for the new Charlie Angel's reboot, and has somehow found time to become the new face of Givenchy. Oh, and she's nominated for a whopping 10 awards at this month's VMAs — vote now, Arianators!