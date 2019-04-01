Ariana Grande And Victoria Monét's 'Monopoly' Video Is One Big, Memeable Flex

YouTube

Ariana Grande may be in the midst of a massive arena tour, but that doesn't mean she's given up on that goal of releasing new music whenever she wants, however she wants.

On Monday (April 1), Ari and Victoria Monét dropped "Monopoly," a song they'd been relentlessly teasing for a few days prior. And because these BFFs are nothing if not workhorses, they also blessed fans with a video, directed by Grande's go-to videographer Alfredo Flores and her ex and former dancer Ricky Alvarez. In it, the Sweetener singer serves Cruella De Vil vibes as she and Monét dance and goof around on a rooftop. The vid also stars Donté Colley, aka the "motivational dancing guy" who scored viral victory last year for his encouraging, emoji-heavy visuals. In "Monopoly," Grande and Monét use Colley's style to surround themselves with animated cash, hearts, and confetti, and to dismiss haters, negativity, fuckery, and Trump. It's basically a stan Twitter account come to life.

As for the song itself, it's produced by Social House and Tim Suby, and references Clicquot champagne, Grande's vocal coach Eric Vetro, and even a character from The Nutty Professor. There's also a notable line about liking "women and men" (Monét came out as bisexual last year), and, in one hell of a flex, a reference to the controversy surrounding "7 Rings." The New York Times recently reported that Republic Records forfeited 90 percent of the songwriting royalties to the estate of Rodgers and Hammerstein in order to clear the interpolation of "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music. But that clearly doesn't bother Ari and Vic: "You'd be straight for life if I gave you my PIN," they sing, "Even though we gave up that 90 percent for the win."

"Monopoly" is billed as "a thank u to them fans," and that's because Grande and Monét have a lot to celebrate right now. Hours before the song's release, Billboard reported that "7 Rings" is now Grande's longest-running No. 1 single of her career — it tops the Hot 100 for an eighth week, besting the seven-week run enjoyed by "thank u, next." And the wins just keep coming!