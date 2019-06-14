Ariana Grande Lends Her Spectral Vocals To Social House's 'Haunt You'

Getty Images

Ariana Grande doesn't do features often, but when she does, it's usually for her friends in the music biz: Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan, and 2 Chainz, for instance. Her latest is no exception — on Friday (June 14), production duo Social House released "Haunt You," the new single they've been performing as part of their opening act on Ari's Sweetener World Tour.

The moody track is centered around delicate guitar chords, and bolstered by mesmerizing production from Michael "Mikey" Foster and Charles "Scootie" Anderson. It all builds towards their spectral chant, "Never thought something so beautiful could haunt you," and Grande's breathy backing vocals. On her Instagram Story, the pop star congratulated her friends on the new release, admitting, "i cry most nights u sing this." One listen to the song — and a view of its intimate, family-focused video — should prove why that's the case.

In a press release about the new song, Scootie said, "For me, 'Haunt You' is about making the best of the time you have with loved ones regardless of the circumstances because time is something you'll NEVER get back." Mikey added, "'Haunt You' is about appreciating the beauty in the things you love, even if they're no longer yours."

"Haunt You" is the first taste of Social House's debut EP, due out on August 2. Judging by their stellar track record — the duo also produced Grande's "thank u, next" and "7 Rings" — it's definitely a project worth getting excited about.