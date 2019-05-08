What Will Ariana Grande Do Next? Sweetener Tour Fans Share Their Theories

Getty Images

One of the first things you'll notice upon seeing Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour is that she barely finds time to sit down. The chart-topper struts and dances around the curly arena catwalk like a woman on a mission, ably packing 29 songs into a nearly two-hour set. Twenty of those are tracks that Grande has released in the past year alone, during a chunk of her career that can best be described as "productive pop power playing." And she shows no signs of deceleration, making it clear that she wants to release new music whenever she wants, however she wants — a spontaneous approach that most recently gave fans the Victoria Monet-assisted loosie "Monopoly."

What Grande does next is anyone's guess, but Arianators are more than prepared to speculate. Below, see how fans at her Los Angeles show on Tuesday night (May 7) had to say about the pop star's next move.