City Girls And Saweetie Are Financial Analysts On 'Come On'

(osh Brasted/FilmMagic)/(Joseph Okpako/Redferns)

Reporting live from Hot Girl/City Girl Summer, it's MTV News! The temperatures here are hot and heavy, the skies crystal clear, and the water here on the beach is more than fine. Providing the sounds for this three-month vacation are the City Girls and Saweetie with their new collaboration, "Come On." This high-energy, twerk-centric romp puts you in good spirits with its energy. The air is hot, but the song is hotter.

"Come On" is fast and furious, yet light and bouncy. It sounds perfect for how carefree its whimsical lyrics are. Saweetie kicks things off with a verse requesting her partner to have eight figures in their account because six just won't cut it. From there, she makes it clear what kind of guys she likes and that she won't take anything not up to her standards. JT and Yung Miami of City Girls come in with financial analyst rap, examining the spending habits of prospective partners and designating their willingness to accept or deny what they see. All three rappers sound powerful and make it painfully apparent that in these hot stress-free months, what they say goes. And that's that on that. "Come On" will appear on Quality Control Music's forthcoming compilation, Control The Streets Volume 2.

City Girls have been bringing their billionaire brand of rap to light recently, appearing on Juicy J's "Three Point Stance" with Megan Thee Stallion and "Wigs" with A$AP Ferg. "Come On" looks to be their next foray into twerk rap following the aptly named "Twerk" with Cardi B that appeared on their debut album, Girl Code, that dropped last year.

Listen to "Come On" up above.