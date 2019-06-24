Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BET)/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A$AP Ferg And City Girls Want You To Dance So Hard Your Hair Falls Off On 'Wigs'

A$AP Ferg and City Girls are rappers from the same planet of vicious rhymes, crackling energy, and kooky, videogame villain-like personalities. It makes sense that they'd come together for a tune that cranks up these parts of their personalities to ten and then past it, breaking the knob clean off. "Wigs" is the name of this superpowered team-up that invites you to leave it all on the dance floor. Think "Twerk," the City Girls' collaboration with Cardi B, but fiercer, scarier.

"Wigs" isn't an ode to beautiful hairpieces, it's to high-energy dancing that comes with perspiration and sore limbs. Ferg is practically yelling as he encourages the listeners to get their limbs loose and expend all of their pent-up work week energy. The City Girls come in at the midway point to continue the public twerking announcement, with Harlem singer Antha tying the package together. It's a high-energy present that'll be a perfect gift to hand DJs at parties this summer.

"Wigs" follows Ferg's other recently released song, "Pups" which features A$AP Rocky. The high octane, brotherly missile was the first of what Ferg revealed – in a recent interview with MTV NEWS – will be a lot of new music coming out.

Listen to the dance anthem, "Wigs," up above.