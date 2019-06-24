Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BET)/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A$AP Ferg And City Girls Want You To Dance So Hard Your Hair Falls Off On 'Wigs'

Also featuring Harlem rapper/singer Antha

A$AP Ferg and City Girls are rappers from the same planet of vicious rhymes, crackling energy, and kooky, videogame villain-like personalities. It makes sense that they'd come together for a tune that cranks up these parts of their personalities to ten and then past it, breaking the knob clean off. "Wigs" is the name of this superpowered team-up that invites you to leave it all on the dance floor. Think "Twerk," the City Girls' collaboration with Cardi B, but fiercer, scarier.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Q66tembBYw

"Wigs" isn't an ode to beautiful hairpieces, it's to high-energy dancing that comes with perspiration and sore limbs. Ferg is practically yelling as he encourages the listeners to get their limbs loose and expend all of their pent-up work week energy. The City Girls come in at the midway point to continue the public twerking announcement, with Harlem singer Antha tying the package together. It's a high-energy present that'll be a perfect gift to hand DJs at parties this summer.

"Wigs" follows Ferg's other recently released song, "Pups" which features A$AP Rocky. The high octane, brotherly missile was the first of what Ferg revealed – in a recent interview with MTV NEWS – will be a lot of new music coming out.

Listen to the dance anthem, "Wigs," up above.