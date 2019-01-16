City Girls And Cardi B's 'Twerk' Video Is Really, Really NSFW— You've Been Warned

YouTube

Last November, City Girls set out to find the world's greatest twerker, recruiting the best and most bodacious to be "flewed out" to Miami and compete for a $25,000 prize. (Why not?!) Today (January 16), we get to see the final result in the South Florida rap duo's "Twerk" video, directed by Daps and co-starring the one and only Cardi B.

I cannot stress how NSFW this thing is — you've never seen so many butts in your life. They twerk on a beach, they twerk on a yacht, and they twerk in what looks like an industrial twerk warehouse. Naturally, Cardi and Yung Miami lord over the festivities by trading bars about their butts while covered in striped body paint (Cardi's a twerk tiger and Miami's a twerk zebra).

The titillating video reaches its climax when the finalists hit the dirt and show off some seriously mind-bending moves — the (very flexible) winner literally lights up a joint while twerking upside down. If that's not worthy of $25,000, then I don't know what is.

"Twerk" follows an exciting few months for City Girls, who appeared on Drake's smash "In My Feelings" last year and released their first studio album, Girl Code, in November. Cardi, meanwhile, has been teasing a new album — the follow-up to last year's Grammy-nominated Invasion of Privacy — that's expected to arrive this year.