Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Honeymoon Looks Just As Magical As Their Wedding

Getty Images

In case you missed it, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finally had their beautiful, "official" French wedding.

It was a magical affair straight out of a fairy tale. And while we weren't privy to most of the details since Sophie wanted to keep things low-key and private, it certainly looked absolutely magical. Now, the two are enjoying what looks to be a luxurious honeymoon, and we definitely wish we were along for the ride.

While generally, the pair have been making minimal social media posts following their gorgeous wedding and now their picturesque honeymoon, that hasn't stopped either Joe or Sophie from posting some seriously awesome-looking snaps of the luxe, tropical getaway they're on.

Sophie's series of Instagram photos are simply titled "Paradise. Such a magical place." Meanwhile, Joe posted a photo of him going down a slide before splashing into one of the bluest oceans you've ever seen.

"I found happiness." read his simple but effective caption, referencing the Jonas Brothers' album Happiness Begins and supplemental documentary Chasing Happiness.

It's no surprise that their honeymoon has ended up being just as picturesque as their wedding, and while we only have this sneak peek in the form of these Instagram photos, we know they're having an exciting time together enjoying their new lives together as husband and wife.

It's been such a treat seeing the pair first officially tie the knot during their kitschy wedding at a Vegas chapel (livestreamed by Diplo, no less), then watching them plan for the big event in France, then seeing it all come full circle with what looks like the most idyllic honeymoon of all time.

Here's hoping they're indeed having the time of their lives and really living it up as a couple – you and Sophie deserve happiness, Joe, and please – keep posting more pictures so that we may live vicariously through them.