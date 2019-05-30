Joe Jonas Jokes Diplo 'Ruined' His Vegas Wedding To Sophie Turner

Getty Images

Remember when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everyone with a Vegas wedding earlier in May, and Diplo livestreamed it all?

If it's still a bit fuzzy, let us refresh your memory. While Joe and Sophie are looking forward to an "official" wedding ceremony in France later this summer, they first had a fun little shindig at a Las Vegas chapel, making their union official.

Pal Diplo was there sharing the whole thing (which, in turn, let fans live the fantasy of marrying one of the Jonas Brothers themselves) – but as it turns out, he actually didn't have permission to be doing all that. Um, yikes?

During a recent interview with the UK's Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Jonas responded to a DJ's comment that "Diplo ruined it [the wedding]".

"Diplo did," said Joe. "Yeah, he ruined it," he joked. He then commented on Diplo's tendency to hop on Instagram at nearly every opportunity.

"I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog-face filters." And there were plenty of dog filters to be seen as the pair made their union official. In fact, some might say that was the best part of the whole thing!

But even though Diplo didn't go and ask the couple if he could broadcast their ceremony for the world to see, neither Joe nor Sophie were too torn up about it.

Joe and Sophie both laughed off the entire thing – and while it would be understandable if either of them were upset about the stream, who can get too mad over wedding videos with dog filters?

"We just laughed," said Joe. "We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous, and I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he was like, ‘going to hit this wedding real quick,' [on Instagram]."

So all's well with Diplo, after all. Unfortunately, your chances of becoming a Jonas spouse are still completely non-existent.