Surprise! Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Got Married In Las Vegas

Getty Images

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas – unless you're Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Then Diplo broadcasts your surprise wedding for the world to see.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra chose to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony. Joe and Sophie opted to say their vows in front of an Elvis impersonator at the famous Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, and it was just as rock-and-roll as you'd expect.

Diplo/Instagram

Following Wednesday's Billboard Music Awards (May 1), where the Jonas Brothers performed for the first time in ten years as a band once more, Joe and Sophie slipped off to get married.

The ceremony, while absolutely touching and emotional, also had a homey feel due to its smaller scale. Turner walked down the aisle with a gorgeous white silk top and pants as well as a more traditional veil as Dan + Shay performed an acoustic version of their song "Speechless."

Joe, Nick, and Kevin stood at the altar as she made her dramatic entrance in sharp gray suits, the trio looking totally on point. As Diplo continued to livestream the event, the Elvis impersonator on duty had Joe and Sophie recite their vows in a sweet way.

“I promise you, I will never leave you," they vowed to each other in front of friends and family. "I will love and trust you, all the days of my life,” they said. “In sickness and in health, forever and ever.”

Instead of traditional wedding rings, the pair exchanged Ring Pops – yes, the candy – likely as temporary stand-ins for the more permanent bands they'll sport regularly. And their kiss? Absolutely electric.

People reports that, according to online records, the couple had applied for a marriage license earlier in the day, and People's sources have confirmed that this wasn't a fly-by-night operation. It's legit, and now every single one of the Jonas Brothers are now married. Yes, it's a hard pill to swallow for the JoBros fans waiting for their crushes to come and sweep them off their feet. But just look at how happy they are!

Earlier that evening Sophie, Danielle, and Priyanka sang along to their husbands' (!!) performance of "Sucker" at the Billboard Music Awards. We stan the Jonas wives, TBH.

But this likely isn't the end of Joe and Sophie's wedding celebration. Joe had mentioned a "summer wedding" for the couple earlier this year, so there's probably a bigger, more "official" ceremony on the way.

Neither of them have taken to their own personal social media accounts to address the wedding just yet, but we imagine it's probably because they're too busy celebrating and enjoying life as newlyweds. Congratulations to the happy couple!