Justin Bieber May Be Joining His No. 1 Fan, Billie Eilish, For A New Remix

Getty Images

The wins keep coming for Billie Eilish. After scoring a No. 1 album earlier this year with her buzzy, feature-less debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, all signs are pointing to an even buzzier collaboration coming up soon.

The rumored associate in question is none other than Justin Bieber, of whom Eilish is a noted superfan. She's sung his praises in countless interviews, and the two finally met in person at Coachella in April, with an emotional hug seen 'round the world. The evidence of their supposed collab has been mounting for a few days now — audio leaks of an alleged Bieber-assisted "bad guy" remix have been circulating around the Internet — and caught heat when JB mysteriously tweeted the word "Remix" on Monday (July 8).

That post was retweeted by Eilish's brother and producer Finneas: a not-so-subtle hint that the rumors are true (or a cruel trick only meant to fan the flames). And in yet another cryptic piece of the puzzle, Eilish took to her Instagram Story on Monday to dispel rumors of another new album while teasing "something" coming up.

"The new album sh*t is fake. buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut i might have something for you," she wrote. The 17-year-old followed that with clips from the lyric video for "all the good girls go to hell," then a series of hand-over-mouth emojis and the sign-off, "ok goodnight."

Put all those clues together, and a Bill-ieber collaboration is practically guaranteed — though some fans have questioned if it'll be "bad guy" or "all the good girls" that will be getting the remix treatment. The former song is the most likely bet, especially considering that the original track currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. A Bieber-featuring remix could be the push Eilish needs to bump "bad guy" to the top and (finally) dethrone "Old Town Road." That would surely be a bummer for anyone who wants to see Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus make history, but you can't say Billie didn't warn you about being the "bad guy." Duh.