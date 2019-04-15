Billie Eilish And Justin Bieber Met Up During Coachella For One Absolutely Joyous Hug

Getty Images

During a weekend when unique pop star Billie Eilish owned the Coachella stage during her Saturday set, she also finally met one of her favorite performers. And she couldn't be more excited.

Eilish was on cloud nine after meeting the one singer she's waited to meet for years (at least since she was 12): Justin Bieber.

Hours after Bieber tweeted about how "proud" he was of Eilish's debut Coachella performance, the two met up during Ariana Grande's headlining set for real, which as you can imagine, totally made Billie's day. Possibly her life, even. Luckily, the moment was immortalized forever in a series of clips posted to Twitter and Instagram.

In a video captured by one lucky Coachella attendee, Billie is seen with Justin as the two embrace. It's probably one of the most heartwarming things we've ever seen, TBH.

This hug could cure any ailment, turn any frown upside down, and tell us what Taylor Swift is teasing on April 26.

Eilish was also pictured hugging Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the two were then photographed side-by-side in an adorable shot that will make your heart swell with happiness. So pure, so adorable.

Billie previously spoke with Entertainment Tonight and answered a question centered on whether or not anyone had "slid into those DMs" yet. As it turned out, Bieber had, though Eilish wouldn't share what he had sent her at the time.

"The first thing he sent was a screenshot of a DM I sent him in 2014," she teased. "You know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM'd you in the past? It, like, it felt good and it felt bad at the same time."

Eilish has been an enormous fan of Bieber's for years, far before she found her own success in the music industry, releasing her first EP Don't Smile at Me in August 2017 at just 15.

Now that the two have finally met, albeit briefly, could we look forward to a collab between the artists? Stranger things have happened.