Avicii's Posthumous Album Tim Is Finally Here

(Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The late producer's friends came together to give the world the LP that he would have wanted

Avicii's third studio album, Tim, is finally out. The posthumous LP, named for the producer's birth name, is the product of a community of close friends and collaborators coming together to finish what he started. Now that it's arrived in all of its majestic splendor, we can see that the mission has been completed. The world has a final chapter in Avicii's trilogy to consume.

Tim is twelve tracks long. It acts as a follow-up to his 2015 album, Stories. It finds Avicii at his most comfortable, working with frequent collaborators like Aloe Blacc and Vargas & Lagola. Imagine Dragons and others also appear on this electronic feast that punches a hole in the time continuum and creates its own everlasting space. You'll find the previously released Blacc-collaboration "SOS" on it which arrived with a heartwarming visual featuring fans explaining what Avicii's music did for them.

Avicii tragically took his life last April at 28 years old. A couple of months ago, his family and collaborators revealed in an interview with the New York Times that the LP was "75 to 85 percent" done and that it would incorporate elements of "psychedelia, Arabian music, sounds of the Carribean and more."

