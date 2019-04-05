A New Avicii Album Is Being Released Over A Year After His Death

Getty Images

Nearly a year after Avicii's death, the music that he was working on before his untimely passing is getting released. The Swedish producer's family and collaborators have revealed in an interview with the New York Times that his first posthumous album will arrive this summer.

Titled Tim — after Avicii's birth name, Tim Bergling — the album is comprised of music that the EDM star was working on before his tragic death at the age of 28 last April. The songs on Tim were said to be "75 to 80 percent" done, and several of Avicii's longtime collaborators — with support from his family — finished the process using "detailed notes he left on his phone and computer, some of which were written in his final days." The new music will reportedly incorporate elements of "psychedelia, Arabian music, sounds of the Caribbean and more."

Producer Carl Falk told the Times, "I was trying to produce through someone else's eyes and ears — someone who's not here. It was really hard not to criticize yourself the whole time. Would he like this? What would he have done?"

Those challenges aside, "the album felt coherent and personal," said Johnny Tennander, Avicii’s publisher at Sony/ATV. "It should be released," added the late musician's father, Klas Bergling.

Tim will be preceded by a single called "S.O.S.," which features vocals from Aloe Blacc, who memorably sang on Avicii's 2013 hit "Wake Me Up." Proceeds from the album will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, a charitable organization that his family started in order to help treatment of mental illness and suicide.