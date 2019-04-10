Avicii's First Posthumous Song, 'SOS,' Comes With A Touching, Fan-Centric Video

Getty Images

Avicii's new single "SOS" has arrived, nearly one year after his death at the age of 28.

The new track marks the first single from the Swedish producer's upcoming posthumous album, Tim, and features production by Avicii, Album Nedler, and Kristoffer Fogelmark. Aloe Blacc, who previously worked with Avicii on the 2013 smash "Wake Me Up," provides the emotional vocals. "Can you hear me? SOS / Help me put my mind to rest," he sings against a bed of synths. "I can feel your love pulling me up from the underground."

"SOS" was accompanied by a poignant music video that features messages from fans who wrote about how Avicii and his music touched their lives. The vid's description explains, "This video is our way of saying thank you for all of your love and support."

In another video about the making of "SOS," Blacc said of the single, "I feel like 'SOS' was a song that was probably ahead of its time for when he wrote it. He wrote these lyrics, obviously, about some of his battles and I think it's a really important topic to approach and to share, especially with his visibility and his access to ears and hearts. To give people the words and to be able to say, 'I need help.'"

Tim arrives on June 6 and is comprised of music that Avicii was working on before his untimely death in April 2018. All proceeds from the record will go to the nonprofit founded in his name, the Tim Bergling Foundation, which works to prevent mental illness and suicide.

Check out the "SOS" making-of video below.