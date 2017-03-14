Avicii, Swedish DJ, Dead At 28

Getty Images

Avicii, the Swedish DJ behind hits like “Wake Me Up” and “Levels,” has died, his publicist confirmed on Friday (April 20). He was 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his publicist, Diana Baron, said in a statement. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii had retired from live performing in 2016, sharing the news in a lengthy letter to fans on his website. He had suffered from health problems for years, including acute pancreatitis, which caused him to have his gallbladder and appendix removed four years ago.

“I will however never let go of music — I will continue to speak to my fans through it, but I’ve decided this 2016 run will be my last tour and last shows. Let’s make them go out with a bang!” he said in the letter. “One part of me can never say never, I could be back... but I won’t be right back.”

One of EDM’s true pioneers, Avicii rose to prominence in 2011 with his breakout smash, “Levels,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording. The Etta James-sampling anthem became ubiquitous as EDM exploded around the world, and Avicii quickly became one of the genre’s most popular touring acts. Two years later, he scored a massive crossover hit with “Wake Me Up,” featuring Aloe Blacc, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track appeared on Avicii’s debut album, True, in 2013.

Avicii’s death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for 2017's Avīci. The six-track EP marked the end of Avicii’s year-plus hiatus, and there appeared to be more new music on the way — in recent months, the DJ had filled his Instagram with several studio pics captioned “studiomode.”