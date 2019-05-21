Every New Toy You'll See In Toy Story 4

Disney•Pixar

Woody and friends are back in Toy Story 4, and it looks like they're going on an even bigger adventure than ever before.

The final trailer ahead of the movie's debut this June is here, and it serves up a lengthy look at some of the new friends Woody (Tom Hanks) will make this time around.

Andy's toys will meet plenty of strange and exotic new personalities as they make travel with Bonnie and her family on a road trip, especially when Woody gets separated from the group and reunites with long lost companion Bo Peep, who's changed drastically during her time away from the flock.

In case you've missed out on some of the expository moments seen throughout the latest Toy Story 4 clips, we've got a handy reminder here of which toys are new to the brood as well as a bit of information on the back stories we've been privy to.

While we don't know a lot about each one, we've got their names and a brief peek at what they might be like. We've got them here for reference, but you'll have to see the movie to get the rest of the story.

Forky

Giphy

Forky is exactly what he looks like: a spork with pipe cleaner arms, face, and googly eyes. In a somewhat terrifying Cronenberg-like move, he also has chewing gum for feet. Bonnie decorated Forky all on her own. But while he's special to her, Forky continues to have existential crises about whether he's trash or a real toy, and what his actual purpose seems to be.

Voiced by Tony Hale, he's a neurotic little guy that can hopefully find a way to understand himself and realize that even if he's not crafted of plastic and paint like many of Bonnie's other toys, he's still one of her favorites.

Duke Caboom

Giphy

Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves) is an Evel Knievel-esque toy from the '70s based on the greatest stuntman to come out of Canada. He rides atop his powerful Caboom stunt cycle and is confident beyond all measure. Unfortunately, as Woody learns in the latest trailer, he can't even pull off any of the stunts he does in his toy commercial.

He feels inadequate as a result, and has remained in an antique store for most of his life, unable to shake the fact that he doesn't measure up to the stunts shown off in the ad meant to get him in the hands of kids around the world. John Wick he is not.

Gabby Gabby

Giphy

Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks) is a retro pull-string doll made in the '50s. Unfortunately, her voice isn't nearly as adorable as she is. A manufacturing defect saw to her sounding much more like the nefarious little tot that she's become.

Now she's on the lookout for a voice box that she can steal from another toy to replace hers so that she can go home with a new owner who wants to pull her string. After you've sat for 60 years waiting for someone to adopt you, you might be a little cranky, too.

Benson

Benson is a classic ventriloquist dummy that happens to resemble Goosebumps' demonic doll Slappy. Dummies, as we all know, don't have voices. So neither does Benson or the group of Benson copies that act as Gabby Gabby's henchmen. The fact that they don't ever vocalize makes the fact that they're seemingly lurking around every corner a lot more unsettling than it should be.

Ducky and Bunny

Giphy

Ducky and Bunny (Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) are adorable neon carnival prizes. They spend most of their time waiting for a lucky kid to come along and win them so they can finally have a home of their own, but that all changes when they meet Woody and the gang, who take them on an adventure they won't soon forget.

You'll be able to meet every one of these toys (and possibly a few more) when Toy Story 4 makes its triumphant debut in theaters on June 21.