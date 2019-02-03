Bo Peep And Woody Reunite In New Toy Story 4 Teaser Trailer

Disney•Pixar

When Toy Story 4 hits theaters this summer, prepare to meet a new Bo Peep. Twenty years after the character was last seen on-screen in Toy Story 2, Bo will make her anticipated return in the forthcoming sequel alongside Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of Andy's favorite toys — but she's no longer the damsel who needs saving.

The latest teaser trailer for Toy Story 4, which premiered after the 2019 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 3), shows an independent Bo Peep who now seeks adventure instead of sheep. And you know she means business because the Pixar animators gave her pants and a badass, Rey-from-Jakku makeover. (And if Bo Peep doesn't get her own Alan Menken-penned "I Want" song out of this, then what's even the point?)

"Bo's taken control of her own destiny," director Josh Cooley said in a statement. "While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they've found each other again." And through reconnecting with Bo Peep, Woody learns that there's more to life as a toy than looking after his kid.

The teaser finds Woody and Bo waiting for Buzz at what appears to be a fair, but unfortunately for their plastic friend, Buzz gets himself tied up (literally) with new characters voiced by comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who are playing a plush duck and bunny, respectively. Meanwhile, Tony Hale joins the voice cast as Forky, Bonnie's latest craft project-turned-toy whose identity crisis spurs Woody and Buzz's latest adventure.

Pixar also released the full synopsis for Toy Story 4:

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as "trash" and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21, 2019.