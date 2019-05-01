New John Wick: Chapter 3 Footage Finds John Wick Enlisting The Help Of An Old Friend

Summit Entertainment

Keanu Reeves is running from an entire world of assassins who want to kill him in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, but he won't have to do it alone.

The movie's latest clip introduces Halle Berry as Sofia, Wick's old friend who's more than happy to lend her assistance — apparently even if it puts her own well-being in jeopardy. She's understandably reluctant at first, but we know she's going to have to help John if he wants to get out of this whole situation alive.

"I'm not asking you to kill anyone. I just need you to get me to him," Wick asks.

"To who?" Sofia asks, sitting opposite Wick in an opulent sitting room.

"Your old boss," Wick replies. The clip ends shortly afterward, but Wick's requests certainly don't seem easy for Sofia. It'll be interesting to see what she's able to end up making happen for him — we surmise somehow her two very good boys (seen in the clip) will come into play. And we already know how John feels about dogs. We must protect these two furry friends at all costs.

Vulture reports that at an April press conference surrounding John Wick's third chapter, Berry admitted she actually broke three ribs during filming. She didn't divulge how it happened, but that she had no idea she had done so until five weeks after the fact. Sounds like Sofia is going to be doing a lot more than sitting with Wick and having a few chats.

John Wick 3: Chapter 3 — Parabellum picks up where John Wick: Chapter 2 left off. Wick had been rendered "excommunicate" from the Continental, the chain of hotels meant to act as neutral ground for the seedy underbelly of the criminal underworld. When Wick attempted his exit from that world for good, a global contract was put out on him seeking his head. Killing the Italian mafia boss Santino D'Antonio at one of the Continental hotels didn't help matters, either.

With what seems like the entire world on his back, Wick's on the run, and he's going to need all the help he can get from friends like Sofia. We don't know much about what kind of assistance Sofia will give John aside from important access (or how Halle Berry broke her ribs), but given the typical brand of action John Wick brings us with each new film installment, you can bet some killer scenes will play out — literally.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is set to hit theaters on May 17.