New Marvel Show WandaVision Could Take Place In The Past

Marvel Studios

When it comes to the Marvel series lineup on Disney+, it looks like we're going to be covered and then some.

In an interview with Variety, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) revealed that the platform's upcoming Scarlet Witch and Vision series, appropriately titled WandaVision, is taking place, at least partially, in the '50s.

“There’s quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from and it’s going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s,” said Olsen. “So I think that’s a good teaser.”

The series' fun title was confirmed in April 2019, during the Disney presentation where it laid all its cards on the table in terms of which series would be coming to the Disney+ platform. It will follow Olsen as she reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff, otherwise known as Scarlet Witch, as well as Paul Bettany, taking on the role of android Vision once more. Captain Marvel screenwriter Jac Schaeffer will write, produce, and head up the series.

Right now, aside from the potential time travel plot line, we're unsure exactly what will happen between the two characters. Obviously after the particularly heartbreaking scene in Avengers: Infinity War there needs to be some type of time travel taking place for the series to happen in the first place, but what of the events of Avengers: Endgame? We'll have to wait and see how this all fits together.

“Paul and I are really excited," said Olsen. "They have a great group of writers. I think it’s going to be a total of six hours.” With shooting taking place this fall, it won't be too much longer until we get to see this project finally come to fruition.

There's a whole slate of additional Marvel series planned for the Disney-centric streaming service as well, including a Loki standalone series starring Tom Hiddleston and a Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner.

WandaVision is slated to be part of one of the initial waves of Disney+ content that's set to debut soon after the platform launches on November 12.