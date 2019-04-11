Marvel Is Giving The Most Underappreciated Avenger A Spin-Off Show

Marvel Studios

Avengers, assemble! Wait, no, just you, Hawkeye.

Variety reports that Marvel is bringing a new solo Hawkeye series to the Disney+ streaming platform, giving one of the Avengers' most underappreciated heroes some time in the limelight.

The new Hawkeye series is said to star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton (Hawkeye). It will also feature Kate Bishop, the next person in the Marvel Comics universe to take on the Hawkeye moniker, but there's no word on who will take on Bishop's role just yet. The series would explore Bishop's time as Hawkeye, as she learns the ropes from Barton and gets acclimated to her new role as a hero before joining the Young Avengers. So it sounds a lot like Matt Fraction's celebrated Hawkeye run, and if that's the case then this is excellent news.

Neither Disney nor Renner have commented on the potential series, but if the show does happen to take off, it's likely that Renner will reprise his role. The actor has been playing Hawkeye since the first Thor movie, and has appeared in Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War. Although he was curiously absent in Avengers: Infinity War, he will appear in Avengers: Endgame when it premieres later this month.

There are multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe shows in the works for the Disney+ platform, including programs that will supposedly focus on characters like Loki, Falcon, Vision, Winter Soldier, and even Scarlet Witch, all of which are said to last around six to eight episodes with their own big-budget production teams behind them.

Neither Marvel nor Disney have seen fit to illuminate fans on what these series might entail, but new series centering on specific heroes should act as a band-aid for those left reeling from the Netflix cancelations of Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Punisher. There's no word on whether those shows will be resurrected when Disney+ debuts.

For now, Hawkeye fans can look forward to seeing the hero when Avengers: Endgame drops on April 26.