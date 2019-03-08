Every Disney Movie Ever Will Soon Be Available To Stream

Walt Disney Animation

Looking to go on a serious Disney movie binge soon? How about sifting through the entire Disney vault?

You could well get your chance to do just that when the new Disney Plus streaming service launches later this year. Speaking to Polygon, Disney CEO Bob Iger dropped a massive bombshell that likely has Disney fans scrambling to sign up for the service.

"The service, which I mentioned earlier is going to launch later in the year, is going to combine what we call library product, movies, and television, with a lot of original product as well, movies and television," said Iger. "And at some point fairly soon after launch it will house the entire Disney motion picture library, so the movies that you speak of that traditionally have been kept in a 'vault' and brought out basically every few years will be on the service.

Yes, you read that right. All your faves, from Cinderella to The Emperor's New Groove — all on the service! Even the ones you thought you'd never see wheeled back out see the light of day, all there. It's a Disney fan's dream come true, and certainly a huge reason to splurge on the service monthly... even though we're getting a little inundated with all the streaming options out there at the moment.

Giphy

In addition to all the movies you could ever watch in this lifetime, Disney Plus will be rolling out exclusive shows based on some of its most popular characters and franchises as well, such as Marvel's Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Rogue One's Cassian Andor, with Diego Luna reprising his role.

Disney Plus will be the new streaming home of all future Disney and Marvel movies, so you'll unfortunately be seeing these titles removed from your other digital haunts. But new movies will be added to Disney Plus within a year of their theater debut, and you've got a massive backlog to choose from. From here, it sure looks like the positives outweigh the negatives for opting in to another way to watch your fave content anywhere at anytime.

Plus, it means seeing Ralph Breaks the Internet, The Incredibles 2, and eventually Frozen 2 anytime you want without waiting forever. And we know you Disney fans are with us on that.