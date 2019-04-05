The Jonas Brothers Make Shoulder Pads 'Cool' Again With Breezy New Single

YouTube/Republic

The Jonas Brothers keep foisting bops upon us, and it's only been a month or so since they made their comeback.

They're back once more with an exciting new single with a more laid-back vibe, which is rolling in like salty summer sea air. "Cool" is a breezy, summery anthem that's exactly everything its title implies, and is sure to please JoBros fans around the globe.

If you're an '80s baby or just a huge fan of that era, you're going to absolutely love the Miami Vice-themed video, too. It's a veritable smorgasbord of aerobic outfits, massive boomboxes, and plenty of cologne to top things off – because we all know that's how they did it in the '80s. Oh, and don't forget the shoulder pads. Those are absolutely essential.

"Damn it, I'm feeling so cool," the brothers croon. Look, no one here is about to argue with you. We absolutely agree you are cool and would love to buy the "moves" that you're bottling for a dollar or two. If only that meant we could be on the same level (there are levels to our love, you know.)

This time, the Jonas wives and girlfriends don't make appearances like they did in the "Sucker" video (arguably upstaging the brothers themselves), but at least one of them was immortalized in the song, which positively riddled with references to '80s culture. It's also got some fun nods to Game of Thrones (hi, Sophie Turner!) and rapper Post Malone. There's even a little nod to Nick Jonas's 2016 album Last Year Was Complicated in the same verse: "And now that we've made it, how complicated was last year?"

Now JoBros fanatics can bump two different songs created by the brothers in the year 2019. What a time to be alive. After "Cool," don't forget to give "Sucker" some time on your favorite streaming platform.